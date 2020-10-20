Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Rape, Sexual Act Following Investigation In Area

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
A Port Jervis man was arrested for alleged rape and sexual act following an investigation.
An area man has been arrested for alleged rape and sexual act following a month-long investigation.

Orange County resident Jeremy M. Hughes, 39, of Port Jervis, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 15, and charged with rape and criminal sexual act, said Port Jervis Police Department Chief William J. Worden.

Hughes' arrest is the result of a joint investigation by the Port Jervis City Police Department with the assistance of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred in the City of Port Jervis earlier in October.

The defendant was arraigned and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail pending further court appearances.

