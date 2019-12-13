Man Charged With Predatory Sexual Assault Of Child In Ramapo

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in the area, police said.

Dov Weinraub was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 4, said Ramapo Police Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins.

Weinraub, of Passaic, New Jersey, is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13 in the area, Higgins said.

He was charged with felony counts of predatory sexual assault of a child, criminal sex act, course of sexual conduct against a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, Higgins said.

No other information was available from police.

Weinraub was arraigned and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27, 2020.

