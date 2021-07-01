Man Charged With Kidnapping After Missing NY 15-Year-Old Found In Virginia

A man is facing kidnapping charges after allegedly taking a 15-year-old Long Island boy he met online out of state.

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances during which the missing special needs boy was found in Virginia early on Wednesday, June 30.

The boy was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, June 29 at approximately 1:30 p.m., after he was last seen leaving his home at 11:30 a.m., police said.

Following an investigation, detectives determined the boy had been communicating with a 20-year-old man residing in Tennessee through an instant messaging app and had possibly been taken out of state by the individual, police said.

Detectives were able to track the pair to a rest stop in Virginia. Multiple law enforcement agencies in Virginia were able to locate them sleeping in a vehicle at the rest stop in Montgomery, Virginia around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The 20-year-old's identity is being withheld pending his return to Suffolk County where he will face kidnapping charges. He was taken into police custody without incident.

The boy will be released to the custody of his family.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

