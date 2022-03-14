Man Charged With Hate Crimes After Brutal Attack On Woman In Hudson Valley

A man has been arrested on charges of committing a hate crime and attempted murder after allegedly pushing down and brutally attacking a woman in Westchester.

Tammel Esco, age 42, of Yonkers, was arrested on Friday, March 11 after Yonkers Police responded to an apartment complex for a report of a woman bleeding at the scene.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 67-year-old woman in the vestibule of the building with severe facial injuries; she was transported to a local area trauma center, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

Esco was located outside the building and placed into custody without incident, said Politopoulos.

An investigation found that the woman was returning home and saw the suspect in front of the building. As she walked past him, he called her an “Asian (expletive deleted),” he added.

Ignoring his comment, the victim entered the vestibule of the building and was attempting to open the second door to enter the lobby when, without warning, the suspect approached from behind and punched her in the head, knocking her to the floor, police said.

Esco then stood over her and proceeded to punch her in the head and face more than 125 times with alternating fist strikes before foot-stomping her seven times and spitting on her, Politopoulos said.

As a result of the beating, the victim suffered multiple contusions and lacerations to her head and face, facial bone fractures, and bleeding on the brain, Politopoulos said. She is currently listed in stable condition and is recovering in the hospital, he said.

“This is one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so," said Yonkers PD Commissioner John J. Mueller. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family, that she may make a full recovery.”

Esco was charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime, police said.

He was arraigned and remanded into the custody of the Westchester County Jail.

To view a video of the attack, click here.

