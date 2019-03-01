Man Charged With DWI With BAC Three Times Legal Limit In I-87 Stop

A 61-year-old man has been charged with DWI after allegedly driving with a BAC three times the legal limit in Westchester, police say.

Officers say the man, later identified as Kevin Williams of Westtown in Orange County, allegedly approached New York State Police patrols during a traffic stop on I-87 to ask for directions on Friday, Feb. 22 at approximately 10:45 p.m.

Police say they noticed signs of intoxication and placed Williams under arrest. He was taken into custody, transported and processed at SP Tarrytown, where his BAC was determined to be .26.

Williams was charged with aggravated DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, as well as vehicle and traffic violations. He was turned over to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Greenburgh Court on Monday, March 4.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.