Police & Fire

Man Charged With DWI After Allegedly Leaving Scene Of Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Deputies with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office arrested an East Kingston man for alleged DWI after he fled from the scene of a crash, authorities said. Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office

A 61-year-old man was arrested for alleged DWI after leaving the scene of a traffic crash, according to authorities.

Ulster County resident Arthur W. Caston, of East Kingston, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 11, after the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, responded to a two-vehicle crash on Frank Sottile Boulevard, said Lt. Abram Markiewicz.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found that Caston was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata when he allegedly struck a vehicle in front of him that was stopped at a traffic light, Markiewicz said.

He then fled the scene on foot, but when apprehended, deputies found he was intoxicated and driving with a revoked license, police said. He was also allegedly driving the vehicle without the owner's permission.

Caston was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and numerous traffic violations.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

