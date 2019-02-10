Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland Duo Among Five Charged In Health Care Fraud Takedown
Police & Fire

Man Charged With DWAI After Two-Vehicle Route 9W Crash, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Route 9W in Upper Grandview
Route 9W in Upper Grandview Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man has been charged with DWAI after police say he was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Route 9W.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of 908 State Route 9W in the hamlet of Upper Grandview on Saturday, Sept. 28 around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a 2019 Subaru with damage to its front end and a 2017 Honda with rear-end damage, police say.

Further investigation revealed that the driver of the Subaru, identified as Andrew Murphy, 31, of Nanuet, was driving while his ability was impaired by drugs, according to police, who say that he was under the influence of prescription drugs and marijuana at the time of the crash.

Murphy was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where officers say he submitted to a chemical test by the New York State Police Lab with results pending.

Murphy was also found to have been driving with a conditional license at the time of the accident, police say. The conditional license was based on a previous DWAI conviction in violation of first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a Class E felony, according to police.

Murphy was processed and charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and driving while ability impaired by drugs (first offense), a misdemeanor.

Murphy was released on bail and is scheduled to return to Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.