A man was arrested for DWI/Drugs after crashing his vehicle in Rockland County.

The incident took place on Saturday, Dec. 12, on Summit Park Road when the unidentified man rolled his vehicle, Ramapo Police said.

The man was taken to Nyack Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained from the crash.

The department was assisted on scene by Spring Hill Ambulance and Town of Ramapo Highway Department.

