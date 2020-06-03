Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Choking Woman, Dragging Her By Hair, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Saugerties man was arrested for allegedly choking and dragging a woman.
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly choking a woman and then dragging her by her hair outside of her home.

Police responded to the incident in Ulster County around 11:23 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, in the town of Saugerties after receiving a report of physical domestic violence.

When Saugerties Police arrived on the scene on Timberwall Road they established that Lucas S. Maddison, of Saugerties, choked the victim and then drug her by her hair, to the outside of the residence, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

Maddison was taken into custody and charged with criminal obstruction of breathing/blood circulation and harassment, police said.

He was released on his own recognizance, and issued a stay-away order of protection on behalf of the victim.

