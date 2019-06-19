Contact Us
Breaking News: Last-Ditch State Senate Effort To Legalize Marijuana In New York Dead For Year
Police & Fire

Man Charged With Burglary Pushed His Way Past Homeowner In Pearl River Residence, Police Say

Hansen Avenue in Pearl River
Hansen Avenue in Pearl River Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man who allegedly pushed his way past a homeowner and broke into a Pearl River residence has been charged with burglary, police say.

Orangetown Police say they responded to a report of a home intrusion in progress at a Hansen Avenue home in Pearl River on Sunday, June 16 around 2:15 a.m.

Further investigation revealed that an unknown male had unlawfully entered the residence and was still inside, police say.

Officers successfully located the intruder, identified as Ryan McMahon, 21, of Wayne, New Jersey.

Police say McMahon kicked and damaged the rear door of the home and was then confronted by the homeowner.

Once inside the home, McMahon threatened the two occupants, and once confronted by the officers, he allegedly refused to comply and resisted violently, according to police.

McMahon was taken into custody and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he was processed and charged with the following:

  • Second-degree burglary, a felony
  • Third-degree criminal mischief, a felony
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

McMahon is scheduled to appear at Orangetown Justice Court on Monday, June 24.

