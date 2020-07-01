Man Charged With Burglary, Assaulting Two People In Area

A 39-year-old man was arrested after allegedly burglarizing a home and threatening two residents in the area.

Orange County resident Carl Wilson, 39, of the Town of Wallkill, was arrested around 7:42 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, after police responded to a report of a burglary in progress on Mud Mills Road, said the Town of Wallkill Police.

Once on the scene, officers found that Wilson had allegedly forcefully entered the home and demanded personal items and money from two residents inside, police said.

He then proceeded to assault the two, which resulted in minor injuries, police added.

When officers took Wilson into custody, he was not armed, police said.

He was charged with two counts of burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, trespass, criminal mischief, and harassment.

Wilson is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

