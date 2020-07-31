Man Charged With Arson Of Airmont Hotel Now Wanted For Criminal Mischief

A Rockland County man who was released on bail after lighting a car on fire at an area hotel is now wanted after being involved in a second dispute, police said.

On Tuesday, July 21 a 28-year-old man allegedly got into an argument with someone at the Howard Johnson Inn in Airmont and proceeded to light that person's car on fire, which spread to a second parked car beside it.

The man, whose name has not been released, was arrested by Ramapo Police officers, charged with two felony counts of arson and released on his own recognizance following his arraignment.

Police said that six days after being released, on Monday, July 27, that same man was involved in a dispute in Hillcrest that led to a vehicle being damaged. This time the man left the scene of the dispute and is wanted on a felony criminal mischief charge.

