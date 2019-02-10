Man Charged In Hit-Run Crash That Killed Lifelong Dobbs Ferry Resident

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a 91-year-old man in Westchester.

Johnny David Machado, of Hastings-on-Hudson, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1, in connection with the incident that took place around 9:25 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, in a crosswalk in Dobbs Ferry, said the Dobbs Ferry Police Department.

According to the police, Rocco DePaolo, a Dobbs Ferry resident, was struck while crossing Route 9 at the intersection with Maple Street by Machado, who was driving a dark-colored vehicle and then fled the scene, police said.

DePaolo, who graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School in 1945 and lived his entire life on the same block, was transported by Dobbs Ferry Volunteer Ambulance Corps to the Westchester Medical Center where he later died.

Rocco DePaolo

An investigation was immediately initiated by members of the Dobbs Ferry Police Department Detective Division and Machado was identified as a suspect, police said.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, Machado was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a felony.

Machado was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Oct. 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.