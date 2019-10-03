Man Charged In Connection To Fatal Route 9-W Hit-Run Crash

A Northern Westchester man has been charged in connection to the hit-run Route 9W crash that resulted in the death of a 62-year-old man in the area.

The crash happened on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at about 8:20 p.m. in Orange County on Route 9W in the Town of Highlands near the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The crash occurred when a tan-colored 1998 Toyota 4-Runner which was being operated by Rene Morataya of Mount Kisco northbound on State Route 9W attempted to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes of travel, according to police.

A motorcycle operated by George R. Guy, of Highland Falls, was also traveling northbound on 9W in the passing lane and was unable to avoid the action of the 4-Runner and subsequently collided into the driver's side of the SUV, police said. Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. After the collision, the 4-Runner fled the scene, police said.

State Police and the Town of Highlands Police Department announced early Thursday morning, Oct. 3 the arrest of Morataya, 55, of Mount Kisco, who has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an incident which resulted in death (Class D felony).

Morataya was arrested by State Troopers on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in the area of Crompond Road in Cortlandt. He was then transported to the State Police Monroe barracks where he was processed for the arrest.

Morataya was then arraigned at the Town of Monroe Court before Judge Audra Schwartz. Judge Schwartz set bail at $20,000 cash and Rene Morataya was then remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff.

The State Police and the Town of Highlands Police Department were assisted in this investigation by the West Point Military Police, the Westchester County Police Department and the City of Peekskill Police Department.

The investigation into this incident is continuing and anyone who has any information is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845.344.5300.

