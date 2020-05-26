Man Charged In Assault Of 1-Month-Old Baby In Area

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly seriously injuring a 1-month-old baby during an attack.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Child Advocacy Center, said Vasileios Papaemmanouil of LaGrange was arrested on Friday, May 22.

Papaemmanouil was arrested following a week-long investigation into the injuring of the baby, said Capt. John Watterson.

According to Watterson, the child was in the care of Papaemmanouil on Thursday, May 14, when the child suffered head, eye, and rib injuries and is still currently hospitalized at Westchester Medical Center.

Papaemmanouil has been charged with reckless assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He has been remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 bond.

An investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau along with investigators from the CAC.

