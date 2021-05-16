Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: NY AG Issues Alert For Possible Gasoline Price Gouging
Police & Fire

Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself At Hudson Valley Gathering

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
City Park in New Rochelle.
City Park in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man is facing multiple charges after he accidentally shot himself at a gathering in Westchester, police said.

New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital contacted New Rochelle Police to report a gunshot victim had walked into the emergency room at around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, May 14, said Captain Cosmo Costa of the New Rochelle PD.

A subsequent investigation by New Rochelle Police detectives revealed the following: Kareen J. Manns, age 27, of New Rochelle, had been present at a gathering at the pavilion at City Park when he accidentally shot himself in the leg. 

The injury was non-life-threatening, according to hospital staff.

Manns was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.