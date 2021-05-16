Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting Himself At Hudson Valley Gathering

A man is facing multiple charges after he accidentally shot himself at a gathering in Westchester, police said.

New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital contacted New Rochelle Police to report a gunshot victim had walked into the emergency room at around 5:25 p.m. on Friday, May 14, said Captain Cosmo Costa of the New Rochelle PD.

A subsequent investigation by New Rochelle Police detectives revealed the following: Kareen J. Manns, age 27, of New Rochelle, had been present at a gathering at the pavilion at City Park when he accidentally shot himself in the leg.

The injury was non-life-threatening, according to hospital staff.

Manns was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.