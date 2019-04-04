Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: ID Released For Man Killed In Route 202 Crash In Rockland
Man Caught With Loaded Gun, 3 Pounds Of Pot In Orange County Speeding Stop

Valerie Musson
I-84 in the Town of Newburgh
I-84 in the Town of Newburgh Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man is facing charges after he was caught with a loaded handgun and three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on I-84, police say.

New York State Police initiated a traffic stop after observing a vehicle speeding on I-84 in the Town of Newburgh on Wednesday, April 3.

Upon further inspection, it was revealed that the driver, identified as 52-year-old Ronald Nicholson of Damascus, Virginia, had a loaded 45 caliber handgun and approximately three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Nicholson was arrested and charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony
  • Second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a Class D felony
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation

Nicholson was processed through the Montgomery Barracks and arraigned in the Town of Newburgh Court. He was remanded to Orange County Jail on $20,000 cash/bond bail.

Nicholson is scheduled to return to the Town of Newburgh Court on Tuesday, April 16.

