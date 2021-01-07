Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Rockland PIP Pursuit Reaches Speeds Of 105 MPH, State Police Say
Police & Fire

Man Caught With 100-Plus Grams Of Cocaine After BMW Is Stopped By Troopers, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The drugs seized during the stop.
The drugs seized during the stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

An out-of-state man was arrested with more than 100 grams of cocaine following a traffic stop in the area, state police said.

Ronald Helvy, age 36, was arrested in Orange County around 11:15 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 5, in Wallkill following a stop by New York State Police, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, state troopers patrolling State Route 17 in the town of Wallkill observed a 2009 BMW in violation of traffic laws and stopped the vehicle.

During the stop, troopers discovered that Helvy, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, was allegedly in possession of more than 102 grams of powder cocaine, Nevel said.

Helvy was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance/intent to sell and possession of a controlled substance.

Following his arraignment, Helvy was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 7.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.