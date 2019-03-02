Man Caught Selling Cocaine In Tarrytown, Police Say

A man is facing charges after police allegedly caught him selling cocaine in Westchester, according to the Greenburgh Drug and Alcohol Task Force.

Officers observed 36-year-old Lually Paulino of Yonkers and a 30-year-old White Plains resident participated in a hand-to-hand sale of cocaine in the area of 350 South Broadway in Tarrytown on Wednesday, Feb. 27 around 5:30 p.m.

Further investigation with the New York State Police revealed that Paulino had allegedly sold the cocaine and was in possession of an additional 21 grams.

This information led to the execution of a search warrant at Paulino’s residence in Yonkers. The search was carried out by members of the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit and the Greenburgh Drug Task Force and led to the discovery of:

More than a kilo of cocaine

A hydraulic kilo press

A quantity of Humatrope (a human growth hormone)

Approximately $22,500 in cash

Yesenia Nunez, 31, is also a resident of the Yonkers home and was arrested after the search, police said.

Paulino was arraigned in Tarrytown Court and charged with:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a Class B felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class B felony

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, more than half oz., a Class B felony

Paulino is also expected to be arraigned in Yonkers City Court on a later date for first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class A felony. He was remanded to Westchester County Jail on $10,000 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 5.

Nunez was arraigned in Yonkers City Criminal Court, charged with first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class A felony, and remanded without bail until her next court appearance.

The 30-year-old White Plains resident involved in the initial transaction was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

