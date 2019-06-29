Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Man Caught Driving Stolen Vehicle In Rockland, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Orangeburg Road at Lester Drive.
Orangeburg Road at Lester Drive. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 42-year-old Westchester was caught driving a stolen vehicle in Rockland County, Orangetown Police said.

While on patrol at approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 28, an officer observed the occupied vehicle parked illegally on the side of Orangeburg Road in the vicinity of Lester Drive in the hamlet of Orangeburg, police said.

Upon approaching the vehicle and checking its status, it was determined that the Gray 2004 Toyota Rav4 which Pedro Martinez of Yonkers was occupying was reported stolen by the New York City Police Department, said police.

Upon being taken into custody Martinez was transported to the Orangetown Police Headquarters where he was processed and charged with criminal possession of stolen property along with numerous vehicle and traffic violations pertaining to registration, inspection and insurance documentation related to the vehicle.

Martinez was released on bail and is due back in the Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday, July 24.

