Man Caught Driving Drunk With Marijuana After Swerving In Area, Police Say

Police arrested a 23-year-old man for driving under the influence after he was pulled over for failing to stay in the left lane.

Ulster County resident Bernard Murray was pulled over by police on Wednesday, Dec. 2 at approximately 2:12 a.m. in Saugerties on Elm Street.

He was charged with misdemeanors for driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and a violation unlawful possession of marijuana.

Murray, of Saugerties, was also ticketed for failing to use the designated lane. He will answer to the charge in the Village of Saugerties Court later in December.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.