Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Admits To Firing Shots Into Home After He Was Assaulted In Area
Police & Fire

Man Busted With Loaded Gun In Hudson Valley Barbershop Bathroom: Police

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A Bridgeport man was arrested in Mount Vernon.
A Bridgeport man was arrested in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Pexels/cottonbro

A Fairfield County man with a previous arrest on his record is facing new charges after attempting to flee from police with a loaded handgun before being apprehended in a barbershop bathroom in Westchester, officials announced.

A report was made from a Mount Vernon barbershop on the 100 block of 4th Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, where there was a report of a man with a handgun inside.

Police said that upon arrival, officers located their suspect - later identified as Bridgeport resident Ricardo Hanchard, age 33 - who matched the description provided.

When Hanchard was approached by officers, police said that he proceeded to flee from the barbershop onto the street, prompting a foot chase, during which Hanchard allegedly attempted to grab an object from his waistband.

According to investigators, Hanchard proceeded to run into a different barbershop and made his way to the back of the building with officers still hot on his heels in pursuit.

Hanchard was ultimately located hiding in a bathroom in the back of the barbershop.

Police said that when officers attempted to apprehend him, Hanchard struggled before they were able to handcuff him.

Officials said that a loaded handgun was located inside the bathroom and Hanchard was also wearing a holster that was compatible with the recovered weapon at the time of his arrest.

Hanchard, who has a prior arrest in New York for robbery, was held in Mount Vernon Jail and scheduled to be arraigned on a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge on Monday, April 11 in Mount Vernon City Court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.