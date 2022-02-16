Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Breaking News: New Details Emerge After Missing Child Found In Dark, Wet Enclosure In Area
Man Busted With Illegal Handgun During Incident At Area Hotel, Police Say

Zak Failla
The gun that was seized by police in New Rochelle.
The gun that was seized by police in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: New Rochelle Police Department

A discrepancy at a Westchester hotel led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was in possession of a handgun he did not have a permit to carry, police said.

In New Rochelle, officers were called to the Marriott Residence Inn on LeCount Place shortly before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, where there was a report from a staff member of a customer who was allegedly fraudulently attempting to get a room.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the staffer believed a customer was attempting to use someone else’s “Marriott Rewards Points” without permission to pay for a room.

During the subsequent investigation, Coyne said that the suspect, Bronx resident Tylique Brown, was found to be in possession of a 9mm Kimber handgun for which he did not have a permit to possess or carry, and he was arrested.

Brown was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, though no fraud charges were filed. He was scheduled to be arraigned at a later date. 

