Man Busted With Illegal Handgun During Incident At Area Hotel, Police Say

A discrepancy at a Westchester hotel led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who was in possession of a handgun he did not have a permit to carry, police said.

In New Rochelle, officers were called to the Marriott Residence Inn on LeCount Place shortly before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15, where there was a report from a staff member of a customer who was allegedly fraudulently attempting to get a room.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the staffer believed a customer was attempting to use someone else’s “Marriott Rewards Points” without permission to pay for a room.

During the subsequent investigation, Coyne said that the suspect, Bronx resident Tylique Brown, was found to be in possession of a 9mm Kimber handgun for which he did not have a permit to possess or carry, and he was arrested.

Brown was charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, though no fraud charges were filed. He was scheduled to be arraigned at a later date.

