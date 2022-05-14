Contact Us
Breaking News: Man Enters Manslaughter Plea For Crash That Killed Spring Valley Man
Police & Fire

Man Busted With Gun During Investigation Into Domestic Incident In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 27-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in New Rochelle.
A 27-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Pixabay/@fsHH

A late-night investigation into a domestic incident in Westchester led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man who was found in possession of an illegal, loaded weapon, police said.

In New Rochelle, officers stopped a vehicle on South Division Street shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 12 during an investigation into a possible domestic incident in progress.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J Collins Coyne said that during the subsequent traffic stop, it was determined that the driver, Bronx resident Nelson Aracena, had a suspended driver’s license, and he was taken into custody.

While searching his vehicle following the arrest, Coyne said that investigators found a loaded SCCY Industries 9mm handgun underneath the driver’s seat of Aracena’s vehicle.

Aracena was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal possession of a weapon. No arraignment or return court date has been announced.

