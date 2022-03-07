Contact Us
Man Busted On Weapons Charges After Attempting to Evade Police In The Area

Police in New Rochelle busted a man who was found in possession of weapons and ammo.
A 21-year-old man who was able to temporarily evade police to avoid a traffic stop is facing a host of charges after being busted with an illegal gun in Westchester, police said.

In New Rochelle, police detectives stopped a driver on Beechwood Avenue at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 for a vehicle and traffic violation.

According to New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne, the driver, city resident Shawn Gilchrest, fled from the detectives during the traffic stop, leading to a short chase that was quickly abandoned.

Coyne said that the following day, on Thursday, March 3, Westchester County Probation officers conducted a check on Gilchrest, who was found to be in possession of a loaded 30-round extended magazine with 9mm ammunition as well as parts to a ghost gun.

Gilchrest was arrested without incident and charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon;
  • Unlawful possession of certain feeding devices;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Unlawful fleeing from a police officer;
  • Obstruction of governmental administration;
  • Reckless driving.

No return court date for Gilchrest was announced.

