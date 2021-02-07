Man Busted For Attempting To Choke Woman In Area, Police Say

An area man was arrested on a warrant by police just minutes after he had been released from prison for an event last year in which he allegedly attempted to choke a pregnant woman.

Michael J. Rhodes III, 23, of Catskill in Greene County, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 5, for an incident which took place on Monday, June 15 in Ulster County, said Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph A. Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, on June 15, Saugerties Police initiated an investigation into a report of a domestic dispute between Rhodes and a female victim.

The victim reported to police that on Monday, May 18, she and Rhodes engaged in a domestic argument. Rhodes, reportedly became physically abusive with the victim, using his hands to choke the victim, obstructing the victim’s airway and blood circulation, said Sinagra.

The victim, who was pregnant at the time, said Rhodes had been sending her messages, threatening to assault her in order to terminate her pregnancy, the chief said.

Rhodes could not be immediately located, resulting in a warrant being issued.

On Feb. 5, as Rhodes was being released from the Greene County Jail, Saugerties Police arrested him on the warrant.

Rhodes was arraigned and released with a full stay-away order of protection issued on behalf of the victim.

Rhodes was then turned over to New York State Police to answer a warrant of arrest for similar charges involving the same victim.

