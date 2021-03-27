Man Behind Bars For Sexually Assaulting Child Multiple Times, Police Say

A 39-year-old man is behind bars without bail after being arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child multiple times in the area.

New York State Police arrested Victor Gabriel-Antonio, of Poughkeepsie, on Thursday, March 25, for predatory sexual assault against a child, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

An investigation revealed Gabriel-Antonio had sexually assaulted the child multiple times over the course of several years, Hicks said.

Gabriel-Antonio was arraigned before the village of Wappingers Falls Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

