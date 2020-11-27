Man Attempts To Hit Trooper With Vehicle Before Caught In Chase, Police Say

A Westchester man was arrested for attempted assault and other charges after taking New York State Police on a pursuit that began on the Sprain Brook Parkway.

The incident began when troopers attempted to stop Tylik D. Wilson Brown, 22, of Yonkers, around 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, in a 2014 Kia Forte for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law on the northbound Sprain Brook Parkway in the town of Greenburgh, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Brown failed to comply and led the troopers on a pursuit on the parkway before exiting at West Cross Street and ended when he crashed into a pole in a parking lot, said Hicks.

Troopers responding exited their vehicles attempting to place Brown into custody. Brown then attempted to strike a Trooper with his vehicle, Hicks said.

The pursuit was reinitiated for a short distance before Brown crashed into a guide rail and fled on foot before being taken into custody with the assistance of Mount Pleasant Police Department near Broadway Street, he added.

Once in custody, Brown was identified and provided with medical treatment.

He was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Empress ambulance service. The vehicle was also discovered to have been reported stolen in Mount Vernon.

Brown was arraigned and charged with:

Attempted assault

Criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of stolen property

Criminal mischief

Reckless endangerment

Fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Driving while ability impaired by drugs

He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $50,000 secure bond.

Brown is next scheduled to appear before the town of Mount Pleasant Court on Thursday, Dec. 3.

