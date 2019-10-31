Man Attacked With Machete Loses Three Fingers, Suffers Deep Cuts, Police Say

A 25-year-old man attacked with a machete suffered multiple cuts and had three fingers partially amputated.

The attack in Ulster County took place at 9:20 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 30, at a home on Clermont Street in the village of Saugerties, Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said.

When police responded to the scene, they found the victim bleeding profusely, having suffered multiple lacerations to his arms and legs, in addition to three partially amputated fingers, Sinagra said.

Witness told police that the man had allegedly been attacked by Anthony Cunningham, 35, of Saugerties, who was wielding a machete.

According to witnesses, Cunningham fled the scene prior to the arrival of the police. Saugerties Police, with assistance from the New York State Police and Ulster County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a search attempting to locate Cunningham, the chief said.

Approximately 90 minutes after the incident occurred, a Saugerties Police K9 Unit located Cunningham on West Bridge Street.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics from DIAZ Ambulance and transported to the Mid- Hudson Regional Hospital, Westchester Medical Center Campus in Poughkeepsie for treatment of his injuries which were severe in nature, Sinagra said.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

Cunningham was charged with burglary, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

He is being held at the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $100,00 Cash Bail/$250,000 bond.

