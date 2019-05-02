Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Stormy Stretch: Separate Rounds Of Thunderstorms Will Sweep Through Area
Police & Fire

Man Assaults Victim With Chain After Dispute Over Facebook Posts In Rockland, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Michael Garabo, 33, of Stony Point
Michael Garabo, 33, of Stony Point Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A man has been charged after police say he was involved in a dispute over Facebook posts.

Police in Rockland County arrested 33-year-old Michael Garabo of Stony Point on Sunday, April 28 after another adult man claimed that he was the victim of an assault by Garabo.

Stony Point Police say the victim alleged that Garabo struck him with a chain on Beach Road in Stony Point during a dispute over Facebook posts.

Garabo turned himself in and was charged with:

  • Second-degree assault, a Class D felony
  • Criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor
  • Harassment, a violation

Garabo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, May 21.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.