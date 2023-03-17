Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Man Assaults Patient At Rehab Center In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
The assault happened at the Armes Acres rehab facility in Carmel.
The assault happened at the Armes Acres rehab facility in Carmel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon

A man faces assault charges after attacking a fellow patient at a Hudson Valley rehabilitation center, police said.

The incident happened on Monday, March 13, around 11:10 a.m., when police responded to the Armes Acres treatment facility in Putnam County located in Carmel at 75 Seminary Hills Rd. for a reported physical assault, according to Carmel Police. 

After arriving, officers determined from witness statements that a male patient allegedly assaulted another man who was a patient at the center. 

The victim was then taken to Putnam Hospital Center for further treatment. 

The suspect, whose name was not released but is a resident of the Bronx, was charged with third-degree assault and will appear in Carmel Justice Court on Tuesday, April 4. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.