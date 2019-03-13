Man Asleep Behind Wheel Charged With DWI In Orangetown, Police Say

A Westchester man who allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel with the engine running has been charged with DWI, police say.

Orangetown Police were investigating a partially parked motor vehicle on Rt. 9W in the Town of Orangetown on Sunday, March 10 around 1 a.m. The vehicle’s engine was reportedly running, and police say the driver was asleep.

Police then approached the vehicle and knocked on the window in an attempt to awaken the driver, identified as 23-year-old Jason Ceneus of New Rochelle. Ceneus allegedly tried to drive away but was stopped shortly after.

Ceneus was asked to participate in a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass. Ceneus was arrested and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters. He subsequently failed a breathalyzer test and was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Ceneus was processed and released. He is scheduled to appear in the Town of Orangetown Court on Wednesday, April 10.

