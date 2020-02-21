Man Arrested For Violating No Harassment Order, Stalking Woman, Police Say

A 50-year-old Ulster man has been arrested for allegedly violating a no harassment order and began stalking the victim again.

Donald DeGroat, of Saugerties, was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 20, for violating the no harass order, said Chief of Saugerties Police.

The chief said DeGroat's arrest came after he began following the victim around, calling the victim repeatedly, telling the victim he was watching her, and telling the victim each time where she was.

"The actions by Donald DeGroat placed the victim in fear," he said.

DeGroat was charged with harassment and criminal contempt of a court order. He was released on his own recognizance.

A new stay-away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

