Man Arrested For Road-Rage Stabbing Of Woman In The Area

The investigation into a road-rage incident in Westchester that left a woman hospitalized with a stab wound led to the arrest of a suspect who is facing multiple felony charges.

Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a reported stabbing outside a North Avenue apartment building shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The victim, a woman in her 20s, was located outside the building with a laceration to her stomach that required medical attention at the scene, police said.

New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that the woman - whose name has not been released - was transported to a local hospital for treatment of the stab wound, which was reportedly a road-rage situation.

It is alleged that Greenburgh resident Michael Thunderhorse, age 56, was in a verbal dispute with his victim that led to him getting out of his vehicle and stabbing the woman in her lower abdomen before fleeing.

The woman’s condition was unclear on Wednesday, March 9.

Coyne said that investigators from the New Rochelle Police Department, FBI, and Westchester County District Attorney’s Office identified Thunderhorse as their main suspect in the stabbing, and he was arrested at his Greenburgh home on Monday, March 7 as they surveilled it.

Thunderhorse was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies. No return court date has been announced.

