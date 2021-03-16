Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Ramapo
Man Arrested For Possession Of Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The drugs and gun seized.
The drugs and gun seized. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 20-year-old man is facing drugs and weapons charges after being stopped for a traffic violation.

Jamek R. Atkins, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Wednesday, March 10, after being stopped by state police on Route 9, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, troopers conducted a traffic stop of a 2012 Hyundai sedan on Route 9 in the town of Poughkeepsie for a violation of the vehicle and traffic law.

An investigation found one of the passengers, identified as Atkins, was in illegal possession of a Springfield Armory XDS .45 handgun, and approximately 3.2 grams of cocaine. 

 Further investigation discovered the handgun had been reported stolen out of South Carolina.

He was charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Criminal possession of stolen property 

Atkins was arraigned before the town of Poughkeepsie Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secure bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond. 

