Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Drive-Thru Testing Facility To Open In Rockland County
Police & Fire

Man Arrested For Beating Mother, Causing Serious Injuries, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly beating his mother.
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly beating his mother. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A 31-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting his mother causing serious injuries.

Ulster County resident Paul Morris, 31, of Esopus, was arrested on Monday, March 16, by New York State Police after troopers responded to a home in Esopus for a reported 911 hang up all, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

When troopers arrived at the home they found 62-year-old Beverly Friedman with injuries to her face, said Nevel.

While at the home, troopers interviewed Morris who said that his mother suffered from numerous illnesses and was multiple medications that caused her to pass out, Nevel said.

Friedman was transported to Kingston Hospital by EMS personnel. While at the hospital she told troopers that her son assaulted her inside the residence by striking her and kicking her in the ribs, state police said.

She said the incident took place earlier in the evening on Sunday, March 15.

She was transported from Kingston Hospital to Westchester Hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition with numerous injuries.

Morris was arrested for assault and endangering the welfare of a disabled person.

He was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on a $20,000 partially secured bond, of $5,000 cash.

A full stay-away order of protection was also issued on behalf of his mother.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.