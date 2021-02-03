Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Cancels Spring HS Sports Championships
Police & Fire

Man Arrested After Whacking On Door With Machete To Break In, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a home by hitting a door with a machete.
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to break into a home by hitting a door with a machete. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

An area man was arrested after allegedly banging and whacking on a victim's door with a machete in an attempt to break-in.

Ulster County resident Antonio Giordano, age 41, of Saugerties, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 1, after Saugerties Police responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic dispute on Sawmill Road in the Town of Saugerties, Chief Joseph A. Sinagra said.

The caller told police she was locked in residence and a man, later identified as Giordano, was outside banging and whacking at her front door with a machete in an attempt to break-in. 

Police located Giordano at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident. The machete used in the incident was recovered from inside Giordano’s residence, the chief said.

Giordano was charged with criminal mischief, and menacing with a weapon.

He was released on his own recognizance to return to court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.