Man Arrested After Pulling Knife On Victim During Domestic Dispute In Area, Police Say

A 36-year-old area man was arrested for menacing after allegedly threatening a victim with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Ulster County resident Adam Stade, of Glasco, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 24, after Town of Saugerties Police responded to a home on Delaware Street in Glasco for a reported domestic incident, said Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, during the domestic dispute, Stade pulled a knife on the victim and threatened the victim with physical harm.

Stade was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

He was released on his own recognizance after a stay-away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.