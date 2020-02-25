Contact Us
Man Arrested After Pulling Knife On Victim During Domestic Dispute In Area, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
An Ulster man was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a victim during a domestic dispute.
An Ulster man was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a victim during a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: File

A 36-year-old area man was arrested for menacing after allegedly threatening a victim with a knife during a domestic dispute.

Ulster County resident Adam Stade, of Glasco, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 24, after Town of Saugerties Police responded to a home on Delaware Street in Glasco for a reported domestic incident, said Saugerties Chief of Police Joseph Sinagra.

According to Sinagra, during the domestic dispute, Stade pulled a knife on the victim and threatened the victim with physical harm.

Stade was processed at Saugerties Police Headquarters and then arraigned in the Town of Saugerties Justice Court.

He was released on his own recognizance after a stay-away order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

