Ramapo Daily Voice
Man Armed With Knife Shot, Killed By Trooper During Incident In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.
Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing. Photo Credit: Google Maps/New York State Police

A man was shot and killed by a trooper after threatening an officer with a knife during an incident in the Hudson Valley, according to New York State Police.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ulster County.

State Police and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to assist the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence in the town of Wawarsing located on Clark Road.

When responding patrols arrived, they encountered a distraught man, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel K. McAlpin, who was inside the residence and armed with a large knife, said state police. 

Law enforcement officers attempted to engage McAlpin in conversation, however, he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife, according to police. 

In an attempt to take McAlpin into custody, a trooper tased him, however, he advanced towards the officers while threatening them with the knife, said police.

A second trooper then discharged his issued firearm, striking McAlpin, who was pronounced dead at the scene. 

"Pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident in conjunction with the New York State Police," state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

