Man Apprehended After Driving Stolen Vehicle In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A 51-year-old man was charged after police said he drove a stolen vehicle in Westchester County.

Authorities received a report of a stolen vehicle entering New Rochelle from I-95 at about 8:40 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the New Rochelle Police Department said.

Officers found the vehicle parked and unoccupied in front of 572 Main St., and police verified it was stolen, according to the report.

Police then monitored the vehicle until the suspect, identified as Cedric Wilborn, of Syracuse, was arrested without incident, authorities said.

He was charged with third-degree possession of a forged instrument and second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

