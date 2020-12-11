Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing Spring Valley Girl
Man Allegedly Tries To Run Victim With Restraining Order Against Him Off Ulster County Road

Christina Coulter
Jake L. Benson of Saugerties, 21, reportedly operated his vehicle erratically on Route 32 on Sunday, Dec. 6, putting the occupants of the victim's vehicle in fear for their safety, according to the Saugerties Police Department.
Jake L. Benson of Saugerties, 21, reportedly operated his vehicle erratically on Route 32 on Sunday, Dec. 6, putting the occupants of the victim's vehicle in fear for their safety, according to the Saugerties Police Department. Photo Credit: Pixabay

An area man was arrested after allegedly using his car to menace another driver who had a restraining order against him. 

Ulster County resident Jake L. Benson of Saugerties, 21, reportedly operated his vehicle erratically in Saugerties on Route 32 on Sunday, Dec. 6, putting the occupants of the victim's vehicle in fear for their safety, said police.

Benson was charged with the misdemeanors of second-degree harassment and second-degree criminal contempt of a court order. A no-contact order of protection was issued on the victim's behalf, and Benson will appear in the Village of Saugerties court at a later date. 

