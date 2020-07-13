Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Police & Fire

Man Allegedly Points Gun At Woman With Child In Room, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An Ulster County man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute.
An Ulster County man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 31-year-old Hudson Valley man was arrested after allegedly threatening a woman with a gun during a domestic dispute with a child in the area.

Ulster County resident Aaron Croulet, 31 of Highland, was charged on Sunday, July 12, by New York State Police after officers responded to the domestic dispute, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Croulet, who was charged with menacing, endangering the welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a weapon, allegedly threatened a victim who called the police and reported that he had allegedly pointed a gun at her, Nevel said.

Nevel added that a young child was allegedly in the room when Croulet pulled the gun. 

Croulet, who does own a gun, told troopers it was in the safe and he would come outside when they arrived, Nevel said.

He was arrested without incident. Croulet voluntarily surrendered his pistol and advised the troopers where the key to the safe was, Nevel added.

Croulet was released on his own recognizance and a full stay-away order of protection was issued to the victim. 

He is due to appear in court on Tuesday, July 28.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.