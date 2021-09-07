Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Community Rallies To Support Son Of Mom Killed In Hit-Run Rockland Crash
Police & Fire

Man Airlifted Following Two-Vehicle Crash In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the crash.
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 34-year-old man was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 11:20 a.m., Monday, Sept. 6, in Dutchess County on Route 9G in Red Hook.

The man was driving a 1986 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 9G approaching the Rokeby Road intersection when he was hit by an Irvington woman driving a 2011 Toyota passenger car who failed to yield the right of way, according to the Red Hook Police.

This caused the motorcycle to strike the rear of the vehicle ejecting the motorcyclist, police said. 

The motorcycle then slid off the west shoulder of the roadway and caught on fire, according to police.

The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, said police.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured and was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way at an intersection. 

Red Hook Police were assisted on scene by the Red Hook Fire Company, Northern Dutchess Paramedics, and the New York State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.