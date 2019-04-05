Contact Us
Man Airlifted After Being Run Over By Vehicle In Route 9W Parking Lot

Kathy Reakes
A man was run over by a vehicle after he was seen stumbling and falling to the ground.
A man was run over by a vehicle after he was seen stumbling and falling to the ground. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man who was seen stumbling and falling in a parking area was run over by a vehicle that was leaving the area and didn't see the victim on the ground.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, April 4, in the rear lot of 2899 Route 9W, said New Windsor Police Deputy Chief Michael Farbent.

Shortly after emergency units arrived on the scene and found the unidentified 35-year-old man unconscious, ineffectively breathing, with a large laceration to his head and scratches and scrapes to his back, Farbent said.

The man was airlifted out of a landing zone established by Vails Gate Fire Department to Westchester Medical Center, he added.

"Video footage located of the area shows the man stumbling around and falling. Later a vehicle from the lot was moved and it appears that the subject on the ground was not seen and was struck by the vehicle," Farbent said.

New Windsor Police Accident Investigation Unit and detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police did not have an update of the man's condition.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

