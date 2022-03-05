Man Admits To Knifepoint Car Jacking, Stealing Money From Bank In Hudson Valley

A Hudson Valley faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a knifepoint theft of a car and a bank robbery.

Dutchess County resident Leonard Dolson, age 45, of Beekman, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, March 1 to the carjacking which took. place in March 2021, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

At the time that he pleaded guilty, Dolson admitted that on Friday, March 19, 2021, at about 3:15 p.m., he forcibly stole a car from the Save-A-Lot grocery store located at 97 Lake Street, in the City of Newburgh, the DA's Office said.

Prosecutors argued that Dolson approached a woman who was loading groceries into her car, threatened her with a knife as he demanded her car keys, and forced her to get out of the car.

Dolson then drove away in the car. Dolson admitted that at about 4:50 p.m. that day, he drove the stolen car to the Rhinebeck Bank branch in the Village of Goshen, where he entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money, the DA's Office said.

Dolson admitted to stealing $1,219 from the bank. Following the theft, he fled in the stolen car before being caught in Rockland County by New York State Police following a chase.

As part of a plea agreement, Dolson will be sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by five years of post-release supervision.

Hoovler thanked the New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police Department, and the Village of Goshen Police Department for their work on the case.

“One does not need to use a gun to be a dangerous criminal and a threat to the community,” said Hoovler. “This defendant’s crime spree will likely have lasting effects on the victims that he threatened, and the community will be safer during the 15 years that he is in prison.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.