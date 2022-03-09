Man Accused Of Threatening To Blow Up Building In Area, Police Say

Contact Us
An Ulster County man was arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up a building.
An area man who was mad at his social service caseworker allegedly threatened to blow up a building.

Ulster County resident Evan Carlaw, age 47, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, March 4, and charged with making a terroristic threat and aggravated harassment.

Deputies arrested Carlaw after he became upset while speaking with a social service caseworker over the phone and then made threats to blow up the building, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office said.

Carlaw was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

