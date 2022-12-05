Man Accused Of Stealing CBD Gummies From Convenience Store In Region

A man from the region has been charged with the alleged robbery of a convenience store.

The incident took place in Sullivan County on Friday, Dec. 2 in Monticello around 10:45 p.m., on Monday, Nov. 21

On Nov. 21, Nigdrew Reynolds, age 29, of Monticello entered the Citgo Convenience store at 68 Pleasant St., handed a bag to a clerk, and demanded she fills the bag with CBD gummies which were located behind the counter, said Lt. Mark Johnstone of the Monticello Police.

Reynolds then fled the store with the bag filled with packages of CBD gummies valued at $1,300, Johnstone said.

Reynolds was arrested at the Sullivan County Courthouse on Dec. 2 by Monticello Police after he had appeared on an unrelated matter.

He was charged with robbery and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail without bail pending further court action.

