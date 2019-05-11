Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Breaking News: Area Man Accused Of Defrauding State Workers’ Compensation Fund Out Of $33.7K
Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Stealing $640 From CVS Stores At Large

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
Ramel Berry.
Ramel Berry. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a man who was busted stealing hundreds of dollars from several CVS locations in the area.

Ramel Berry is wanted by State Police in Monroe for a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was stopped for a traffic law violation that led to a search of his vehicle.

Police said that while searching his vehicle, Berry’s vehicle had three cases of Ensure, six packs of Pedicure and other miscellaneous stolen items with a value of approximately $640. Further investigation determined that the items were stolen from several Orange County and a Ramsey, N.J. CVS location, leading to a warrant that was issued for his arrest from the Village of Monroe Court.

Berry, 36, has been described as a 5-foot-11 African American man weighing approximately 200 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding Berry’s whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Monroe by calling (845) 782-8311 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

