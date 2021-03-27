Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman During Massage In Spring Valley

Police are searching for potential victims of a Hudson Valley man who has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while giving her a massage.

The incident took place on Friday, March 19, when Spring Valley Police received a complaint regarding a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman while giving her a massage, said Spring Valley Police Detective Matthew Galli.

The victim reports that she was referred to the suspect by word of mouth and went to his residence in an attempt to get a massage in order to help heal an injury, Galli said.

She told officers that during the massage she was sexually assaulted, police said.

A follow-up investigation found that the suspect used a fake name of “Ricardo Matariego”.

During the investigation, police uncovered his real name, and as being Juan Jose Mazariego-Mazariego, 66, of Spring Valley, Galli said.

Mazariego-Mazariego was arrested and charged with:

Sexual abuse

Forcible compulsion

Forcible touching

Unauthorized practice of a profession

He was arraigned and he was released on his own recognizance.

The Spring Valley Police Department is requesting that anyone who may have been victimized in a similar circumstance in the Spring Valley area contact Detective Matthew Galli at 845-517-1126.

