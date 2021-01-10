Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen In Motel Caught In Spring Valley

A 33-year-old man accused of luring and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old child in a motel last November was apprehended in Rockland County, authorities said.

Michael Torenheim, of Brooklyn, was captured in Spring Valley by members of the US Marshals Office, New Jersey State Police and Wall Township Police Department, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said.

No further details of the alleged incident were released.

Torenheim was charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree luring, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was being held in the Monmouth County Correctional Facility following his Rockland County arrest, New York last month, announced

Anyone with additional information is urged to call 1-800-533-7443 to speak with Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; or, they can post their tip at p3tips.com/1182.

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

If convicted of the second-degree charges, Torenheim faces a sentence of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison. If convicted of the third-degree charge, he faces up to five years in state prison.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.